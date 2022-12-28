KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,464,000 after buying an additional 218,551 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 129,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 912,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 192,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 786,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE KB opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.