KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 513 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $371.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.38. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

