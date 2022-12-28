Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.0722 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $62.15 million and approximately $215,679.82 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.97 or 0.05379678 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00495707 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.89 or 0.29370903 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars.
