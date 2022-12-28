Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Klabin Stock Down 1.5 %

Klabin stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 2,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Klabin has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.04.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

