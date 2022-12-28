KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 37.1% Lower This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $2.41 million and $1,356.06 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04160387 USD and is down -32.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,289.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

