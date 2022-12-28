Kokoswap Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $102.84 million and approximately $14,451.93 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $847.32 or 0.05101103 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00492564 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.73 or 0.29184685 BTC.

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

