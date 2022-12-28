Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.04 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $25.04 million and $315,022.15 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00229423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00072869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,298,001 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

