Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.45 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $25.45 million and $309,010.30 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00232419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00075219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,297,267 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.