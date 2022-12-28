Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.34. 83,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 84,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($32.98) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
