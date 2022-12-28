Konnect (KCT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38,216.68

Konnect (KCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $38,216.68 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

