Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.
Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:LADR opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.69.
LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
