Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter.

MUST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

