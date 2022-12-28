Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in FedEx by 12.2% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.69. 37,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,134. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

