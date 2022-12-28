Lake Street Financial LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.82. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

