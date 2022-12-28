Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

TGT traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,245. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.