Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 14,641 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,705,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 113,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,573,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

