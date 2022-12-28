Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.18

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 14497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $833.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.79 million. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,513 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $24,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

