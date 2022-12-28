Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.5% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE LEG opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

