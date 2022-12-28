Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 456,913 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 811,867 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 157,842 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $68,370.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

