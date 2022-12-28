Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $18.54

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $18.95. Li Auto shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 114,714 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. CLSA lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.
Li Auto Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.