Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $18.54

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $18.95. Li Auto shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 114,714 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. CLSA lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Li Auto Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,229 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

