Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.53

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 12729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

LICY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

