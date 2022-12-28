LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.12. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.77 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

