LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.12. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.77 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of LifeVantage
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.