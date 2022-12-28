Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.37 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Lisk has a market cap of $102.07 million and $10.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004530 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005085 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.