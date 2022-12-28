LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.