Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.