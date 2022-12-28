Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 518.2% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Locafy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy accounts for 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ LCFY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Locafy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.