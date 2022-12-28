Locus Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $569,761.87 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $45.34 million and approximately $569,761.87 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

