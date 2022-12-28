Locus Chain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.67 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $44.67 million and $772,885.55 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

