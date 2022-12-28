Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Down 0.7%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 940,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,924,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

