LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.63.

NYSE:LYB opened at $83.75 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 304.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,481,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $7,037,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

