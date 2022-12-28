MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $72.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $438,518.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,989.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,124 shares of company stock worth $49,216,720. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.
