MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $72.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $438,518.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,989.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,124 shares of company stock worth $49,216,720. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after buying an additional 1,942,084 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 292,386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.