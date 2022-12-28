MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $664,628.38 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $664,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,292. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $376,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,465,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

