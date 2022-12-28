Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445,970 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.