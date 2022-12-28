Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $109.99.

