Macroview Investment Management LLC Invests $93,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

TFLO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.