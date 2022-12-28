Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,725. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.