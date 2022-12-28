Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 867 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. 244,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $117.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

