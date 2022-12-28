MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $98.39 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $877.98 or 0.05317587 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00495711 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,849.41 or 0.29371117 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,148,363 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

