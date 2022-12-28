Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,098,226 shares.The stock last traded at $56.12 and had previously closed at $56.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.