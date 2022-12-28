Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.84 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $52.84 million and approximately $50,284.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00001691 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,102.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

