Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.50 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $53.50 million and $48,216.72 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037393 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00227861 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00001711 USD and is down -12.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $74,657.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

