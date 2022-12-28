Mammoth (MMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $23.98 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $13,014.82 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00342547 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,438.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

