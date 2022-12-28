Manifold Finance Price Up 13% Over Last Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $198,771.86 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for about $11.92 or 0.00071529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

