Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.11

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Marlin Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Marlin Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,872,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 649,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.