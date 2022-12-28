Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 95 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

VTI stock opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

