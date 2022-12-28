Mason & Associates Inc Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

