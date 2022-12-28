Mason & Associates Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDY opened at $443.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.26.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

