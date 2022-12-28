MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Head-To-Head Contrast

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and Ethan Allen Interiors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A Ethan Allen Interiors 13.30% 27.53% 15.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MasterBrand and Ethan Allen Interiors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ethan Allen Interiors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

MasterBrand presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.83%. Given MasterBrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Ethan Allen Interiors.

This table compares MasterBrand and Ethan Allen Interiors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.35 $182.60 million N/A N/A Ethan Allen Interiors $817.76 million 0.81 $103.28 million $4.42 5.94

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats MasterBrand on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com website. As of June 30, 2022, it operated a network of approximately 141 design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

