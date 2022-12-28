Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,332. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

