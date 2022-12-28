McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.60.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

